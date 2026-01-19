Evonik Aktie
EQS-AFR: Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/Reporting/archive-annual-financial-statements-evonik-industries-ag.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/Reporting/archive-annual-financial-statements-evonik-industries-ag.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/Reporting/archive-financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/Reporting/archive-financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
