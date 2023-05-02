02.05.2023 22:15:16

EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.05.2023 / 22:15 CET/CEST
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
