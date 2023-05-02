|
02.05.2023 22:15:16
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1622647 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EVOTEC SEmehr Analysen
|30.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.23
|EVOTEC Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.23
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.22
|EVOTEC Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.23
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.12.22
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.22
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVOTEC SE
|16,76
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Deutliche Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich etwas fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag kleine Gewinne beobachtet werden.