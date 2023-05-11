Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 13:07:10

EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.05.2023 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
