15.04.2024 13:03:23
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
12.04.24
EVOTEC Buy
Deutsche Bank AG
28.03.24
EVOTEC Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.03.24
EVOTEC Buy
Warburg Research
26.01.24
EVOTEC Outperform
RBC Capital Markets
26.01.24
EVOTEC Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
EVOTEC SE
13,84
0,36%
