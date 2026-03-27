EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
27.03.2026 15:42:03
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/ir-news/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/ir-news/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/ir-news/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/ir-news/investor-relations/financial-publications
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2299524 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|26.03.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.03.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.03.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.25
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVOTEC SE
|4,27
|-1,45%
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