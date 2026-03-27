EVOTEC Aktie

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WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809

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27.03.2026 15:42:03

EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/ir-news/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/ir-news/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/ir-news/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.evotec.com/ir-news/investor-relations/financial-publications

27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2299524  27.03.2026 CET/CEST

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