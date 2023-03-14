|
14.03.2023 10:11:03
EQS-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
