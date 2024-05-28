|
28.05.2024 18:04:38
EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 05, 2024
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
28.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1912169 28.05.2024 CET/CEST
