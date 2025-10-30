EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2025

Address:

