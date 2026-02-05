Fabasoft Aktie
WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407
|
05.02.2026 08:30:03
EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2026
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
05.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2271758 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AG
|
05.02.26
|EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
05.02.26
|EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG (D): Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
20.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.01.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)