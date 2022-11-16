EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
16.11.2022 07:55:38

Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.11.2022 / 07:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
