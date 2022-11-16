|
EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
