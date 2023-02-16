16.02.2023 08:00:36

EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/business-reports

