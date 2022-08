EQS-AFR: FACC AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: FACC AG / Release of Financial Reports

FACC records significant revenue growth and scheduled earnings improvement in the first half of the year



12.5% year-on-year revenue growth in the first half of 2022

Revenues of EUR 270.1 million underscore global growth path in the aviation industry

EBIT doubles to EUR 6.1 million in the first half of 2022

Outlook for the second half of 2022 remains unchanged



The positive market development continues in the second quarter: with an increase in revenue of 12.5% compared to the first half

