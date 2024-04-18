|
EQS-AFR: Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht-2023.html
|Fair Value REIT-AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen
|Germany
|www.fvreit.de
