25.08.2023 15:30:02
EQS-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 01, 2023
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2023/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FCR Immobilien AG
|Kirchplatz 1
|82049 Pullach im Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fcr-immobilien.de
