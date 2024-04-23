|
23.04.2024 15:04:15
EQS-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2023/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/finanzberichte-2023/
23.04.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FCR Immobilien AG
|Kirchplatz 1
|82049 Pullach im Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fcr-immobilien.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1887195 23.04.2024 CET/CEST
