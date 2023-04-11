|
11.04.2023 12:39:56
EQS-AFR: Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications
11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann AG
|Weidestraße 118a
|22083 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fielmann.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1604881 11.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!