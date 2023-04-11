|
11.04.2023 12:44:20
EQS-AFR: Fielmann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann AG
|Weidestraße 118a
|22083 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fielmann.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1604895 11.04.2023 CET/CEST
