02.02.2026 14:00:03
EQS-AFR: Fielmann Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fielmann Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fielmann Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/investor-relations/praesentationen-und-publikationen/?tab=tab_1_4
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://www.fielmann-group.com/en/investor-relations/presentations-and-publications/?tab=tab_1_3
