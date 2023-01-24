|
24.01.2023 08:00:17
EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html
24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1541165 24.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Sensor AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu First Sensor AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Sensor AG
|59,40
|0,00%