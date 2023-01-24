24.01.2023 08:00:17

EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2023
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
