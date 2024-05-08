|
08.05.2024 08:00:35
EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html
08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1895483 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
