EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
