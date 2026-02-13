First Sensor Aktie
WKN: 720190 / ISIN: DE0007201907
13.02.2026 08:00:04
EQS-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 20, 2026
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 20, 2026
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
