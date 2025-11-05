flatexDEGIRO Aktie
WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111
|
05.11.2025 18:00:33
EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/German/investor-relations/reporting/default.aspx
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/English/investor-relations/reporting/default.aspx
05.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2224634 05.11.2025 CET/CEST
