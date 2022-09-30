Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 18:02:05

EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.09.2022 / 18:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

30.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454761  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454761&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten