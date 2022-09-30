|
30.09.2022 18:02:05
EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 18, 2022
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
