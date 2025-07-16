Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
16.07.2025 07:20:03
EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
16.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2170150 16.07.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Formycon AGmehr Analysen
|10.07.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.06.25
|Formycon Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|26.06.25
|Formycon Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.06.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.06.25
|Formycon Buy
|Warburg Research
