WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

16.07.2025 07:20:03

EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2025 / 07:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/

16.07.2025 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2170150  16.07.2025 CET/CEST

10.07.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.06.25 Formycon Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
26.06.25 Formycon Buy Warburg Research
25.06.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.06.25 Formycon Buy Warburg Research
