Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
16.04.2026 09:12:53
EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309468 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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