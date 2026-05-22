Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Formycon Aktie

Formycon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 09:31:03

EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.05.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/

22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332174  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Formycon AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Formycon AG

mehr Analysen
24.11.25 Formycon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.11.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.09.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!