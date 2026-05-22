Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
22.05.2026 09:31:03
EQS-AFR: Formycon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Formycon AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Formycon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2332174 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Formycon AG
Analysen zu Formycon AG
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.25
|Formycon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.25
|Formycon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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