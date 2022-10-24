|
24.10.2022 08:00:03
EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2022
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/
