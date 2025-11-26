EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025

Address:

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/

