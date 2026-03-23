FORTEC Elektronik Aktie
WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103
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23.03.2026 10:01:14
EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/Investor-Relations/Berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2295640 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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