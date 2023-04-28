|
28.04.2023 18:57:34
EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports
28.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|
1621121 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
