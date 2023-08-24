|
24.08.2023 08:00:15
EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/aktuelle-berichterstattung/9892aa9466fc6558
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/current-reporting/53027378a7fca6a4
24.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1710089 24.08.2023 CET/CEST
