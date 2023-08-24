EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023

Address:

