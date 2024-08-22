22.08.2024 12:00:05

EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/aktuelle-berichterstattung/9892aa9466fc6558

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/current-reporting/53027378a7fca6a4

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
