17.11.2022 08:00:16
EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/scrivito/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/scrivito/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666
