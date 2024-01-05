|
05.01.2024 11:59:02
EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html
