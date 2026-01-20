Fraport Aktie
WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303
|
20.01.2026 10:26:04
EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html
20.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262546 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
|16.01.26
|Fraport Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.26
|Fraport Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.26
|Fraport Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
