Fraport Aktie

Fraport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 10:26:04

EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.01.2026 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications-events.html

20.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262546  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fraport AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fraport AG

mehr Analysen
16.01.26 Fraport Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.01.26 Fraport Outperform Bernstein Research
15.01.26 Fraport Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.01.26 Fraport Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.26 Fraport Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fraport AG 75,15 0,74% Fraport AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen