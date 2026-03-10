Fraport Aktie

WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303

10.03.2026 10:42:03

EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2026 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html

10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2288858  10.03.2026 CET/CEST

