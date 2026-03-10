Fraport Aktie
WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303
|
10.03.2026 10:42:03
EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen-termine.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2288858 10.03.2026 CET/CEST
