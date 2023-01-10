EQS-AFR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023

Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023

