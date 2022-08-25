|
25.08.2022 15:31:00
EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html
25.08.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Frauenthal Holding AG
|Rooseveltplatz 10
|1090 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|frauenthal.at
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1428539 25.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!