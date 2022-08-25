Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 15:31:00

EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

25.08.2022 / 15:31
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html

25.08.2022

Language: English
Company: Frauenthal Holding AG
Rooseveltplatz 10
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: frauenthal.at

 
