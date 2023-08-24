EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

24.08.2023 12:12:49

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html

24.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Frauenthal Holding AG
Rooseveltplatz 10
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: frauenthal.at

 
