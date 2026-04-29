Frauenthal Aktie
WKN: 76240 / ISIN: AT0000762406
|
29.04.2026 17:09:14
EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html
29.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Frauenthal Holding AG
|Rooseveltplatz 10
|1090 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|frauenthal.at
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318230 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frauenthal Holding AG
|
29.04.26
|EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Frauenthal-Aktie stabil: Vorstand wird erweitert (APA)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Frauenthal Holding AG: Maximilian Schauer wird neues Vorstandsmitglied (EQS Group)
|
17.02.26
|Frauenthal-Aktie unverändert: Verkauf der Automotive-Sparte reißt tiefes Verlustloch (APA)
|
23.12.25
|Frauenthal-Aktie leichter: Automotive-Division an SteelCo verkauft (APA)
|
23.12.25
|EQS-Adhoc: Frauenthal Holding AG: Veräußerung der Automotive-Division an die SteelCo GmbH (EQS Group)