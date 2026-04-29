Frauenthal Aktie

Frauenthal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 76240 / ISIN: AT0000762406

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29.04.2026 17:09:14

EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

29.04.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html

29.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Frauenthal Holding AG
Rooseveltplatz 10
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: frauenthal.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318230  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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