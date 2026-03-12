freenet Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5
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12.03.2026 13:03:24
EQS-AFR: freenet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: freenet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
freenet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.freenet.ag/investor-relations/publikationen/downloads/index.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.freenet.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/downloads/index.html
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2290512 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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