09.01.2026 11:24:54

EQS-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.01.2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/

09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2257910  09.01.2026 CET/CEST

