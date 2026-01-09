Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
09.01.2026 11:24:54
EQS-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications/publications/
09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
