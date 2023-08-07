|
07.08.2023 09:34:15
EQS-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html
07.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1697335 07.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!