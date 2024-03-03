03.03.2024 12:56:23

EQS-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.03.2024 / 12:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

 
