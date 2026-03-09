FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
09.03.2026 08:54:04
EQS-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
09.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2287596 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
