EQS-AFR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.03.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026

Address:

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News