|
05.08.2024 23:35:12
EQS-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/
05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FRIWO AG
|Von-Liebig-Straße 11
|48346 Ostbevern
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1961401 05.08.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FRIWO AG
|26,80
|-0,74%
