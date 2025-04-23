FRIWO Aktie
EQS-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/
