FRIWO Aktie
WKN: 620110 / ISIN: DE0006201106
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22.04.2026 09:57:53
EQS-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2026
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FRIWO AG
|Von-Liebig-Straße 11
|48346 Ostbevern
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2312850 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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