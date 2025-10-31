FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
|
31.10.2025 09:54:03
EQS-AFR: FUCHS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FUCHS SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/
31.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2221898 31.10.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Fuchs gibt großen Gewinn größtenteils ab (dpa-AFX)
|
31.10.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25