31.10.2025 09:54:03

EQS-AFR: FUCHS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FUCHS SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.10.2025 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

31.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221898  31.10.2025 CET/CEST

