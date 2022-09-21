|
21.09.2022 09:54:36
EQS-AFR: Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gateway Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gateway Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
21.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1446903 21.09.2022 CET/CEST
